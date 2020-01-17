Eminem's 'Darkness' recreates shooting in Las Vegas 2017 [WATCH]

advertisement

A new song and music video from rapper Eminem, “Darkness”, brings the artist into the spirit and position of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooter 2017 to tackle violence against weapons in America. The song and the accompanying clip fell on Friday morning (January 17).

In “Darkness” Eminem sends Stephen Paddock, the shooter who killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others at the country music festival in Las Vegas, Nev., On October 1, 2017. His rhymes are vague enough to be an alternative from an artist’s point who gives himself medicine and waits to go on stage – “Maybe I’ll take it and snooze and then tear open the stage in a few”, he raps in the first verse, followed by the second with “I should make you now ready for the show / Wait, is this the whole crowd? I thought it was sold out “- until the last verse.

“It’s 10:05 PM, and the curtain is starting to rise / And I’m already sweaty,” but I’m locked and loaded, “Eminem raps. “Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from nowhere / As I slide the clip in from the hotel / Leaning out of the window, Keyser Söze / finger on the trigger, but I am an authorized owner / Without previous convictions … So my stocks infinite, tied as if I am a soldier / They must jump over walls and climbing gates. “

“Darkness” samples “The Sound of Silence” from Simon & Garfunkel, and adds an extra level of creepiness to the song. Towards the end of the song, the shooter killed himself, warning: “You’ll never find a motive … Just try to show your reason why we’re so f / ked / Because by the time it’s over, none difference. ”

Readers can press play above to watch Eminem’s “Darkness” video, but keep in mind that the clip simulates the night of shooting on Route 91 Harvest Festival 2017 and might be annoying to watch. The video ends with audio and video footage of other massive recordings that have taken place in recent years in the United States, including the recordings of the Gilroy Garlic Festival 2019.

The final screen of the “Darkness” music video reads: “When will this end? When enough people care,” and encourages viewers to register to vote.

Fifty-eight other people died the night of shooting on Route 91 Harvest Festival 2017 and in the days immediately after the tragedy, and a 59th person died of her injuries in 2019. More than 800 others were also injured. The event remains the deadliest non-war mass shooting in American history.

In August 2018, the FBI ended its investigation into the tragedy without revealing a motive. At the beginning of September 2019, the festival grounds were announced as a community center, and at the beginning of October of that year, MGM Resorts International agreed to pay between $ 735 million and $ 800 million to settle the shooting.

Memory of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting 2017

