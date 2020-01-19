advertisement

Eminem just released a new album called Music to Be Murdered By. Listen below. The new album contains a verse from the late Juice WRLD. Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., Anderson .Paak and others also appear. Dr. Dre is counted towards production throughout.

In addition to the new album, Em released a video for “Darkness”. It shows a shoot at a concert, and then there is audio and footage from the mass recordings in Las Vegas. At the end of the video there is a request to register for the vote. “Listen to your voice and help change gun laws in America,” the final text said, instructing viewers to register with Vote.gov.

In Unaccommodating, Eminem refers to his Kelly machine gun feud before saying “Bombs Away” and alluding to the Manchester bombing in 2017, in which 22 people were killed in a performance by Ariana Grande. It is not the first time that he has spoken about the bombing in a song.

Eminem’s last album Kamikaze was also released as a surprise album in 2018. It contained a song called “Fall” that upset Earl Sweatshirt and insulted Tyler, the creator, with a homophobic slur. “Fall” contained a contribution by Justin Vernon that openly expressed his rejection of the song’s message. Eminem later went back over his verse on Tyler and said he felt “it had gone too far.”

Eminem once again apologizes to both rappers about the music to be murdered by song “No Regrets”. “I think I’m doing shit. I’ve adjusted my anger so that Earl and Tyler, the creator, get the brunt. I should never have given an answer, just aimed at the wrong and treacherous punks.”

In addition to the artwork with the shovel and fedora (top), he shared the alternative cover shown below. It is a direct homage to the artwork of Alfred Hitchcock’s album, which is also called Music to Be Murdered By. Hitchcock is recorded on Eminem’s album.

This article was originally published on Friday January 17th at 12:14 pm Eastern. It was last updated on January 17th at 10:23 am Eastern.

