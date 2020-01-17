advertisement

Eminem surprised fans with a brand new Friday, Music to be Murdered By album – but it’s the subject of a violent backlash for a certain lyric poetry about the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Praised in the song “Unaccommodating” about his influence on hip hop music.

“I’m thinking about screaming bombs away during the game. Like waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert,” he tapped at one point in the song.

Many social media users, including those whose loved ones were killed in the terrorist attack, criticized Eminem as “disgusting” and “pathetic” for the line. Figgen Murray, whose son died in the bombing, called the song “senseless”.

“It feels like he’s piggybacking the glory of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and saying nasty things about other celebrities,” Murray tweeted. “Not smart. Completely pointless. And before all Eminem fans speak to me, I’m not interested and won’t be involved.”

This story is developing.

