Eminem’s surprise appearance at the Oscars on Sunday evening was 17 years in production since he already missed the 75th Academy Awards in 2003 when “Lose Yourself” received the award for the best original song. In an interview after the show, the rapper explained why he missed the show, which would have given him the chance to receive an award from Barbra Streisand. Eminem later tweeted the clip from 2003 and showed co-author Luis Resto, who accepted the award in his place.

The rapper told Variety that he missed the show in 2003 because he never thought the 8-mile song would win an Oscar. After all, it was against the tough competition. U2’s “The Hands That Build America” ​​by Gangs of New York, Paul Simon’s “Father and Daughter” by The Wild Thornberrys Movie, “Burn It Blue” by Frida and “I Move On” by Chicago, this year’s winner of the best Image, were also nominated.

“I thought it was because I didn’t have a chance at that point, maybe it would be cool,” said Eminem when asked how the surprise performance went. “At that time I didn’t think I had a chance to win and we had played ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Grammys with the Roots just a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea when I was younger I didn’t really feel that a show like this would understand me. “

“But when I found out that I had won, it was crazy!” Eminem continued. “It shows me how authentic and genuine this award is – if you don’t show up and still win. That makes it very real for me.”

He further admitted that he was disappointed to have missed the 2003 Oscars and was “blown back” by his win.

“I don’t even think I understood at the time that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was a little confused as to why I stopped for one because it was like having the Oscars as a kid was a vacuum, “he said, adding that it would have been” crazy “to accept an award from Streisand.

Eminem said he was probably spending the night of the 2003 Oscars at home with his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers. He also launched rumors that he refused to play a censored version of “Lose Yourself”.

While “Lose Yourself” became Eminem’s signature song and helped 8 Mile to consolidate his status as a star, he never played a film again, apart from his appearances in films and TV shows. He told Variety that he could be interested again “if the right script is added and it fits my schedule.”

Regarding 8 Mile, Eminem said that he had enjoyed the most of making the semi-autobiographical film.

“There were a lot of things that didn’t exist, um … It was a lot of work, and when I was the first film I didn’t really expect that,” he said. “And it’s tough when you have to be on someone else’s schedule with the way I work. But yes, I’m definitely glad I did, and there were parts that were definitely fun did it was just a lot. “

Eminem’s last album, Music to be Murdered By, was released last month without notice, just like his 2020 Oscars appearance.

Photo credit: Getty Images