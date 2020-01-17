Eminem releases a surprise album and a grim new video advocating the gun reform

advertisement

Eminem had an unexpected gift for fans on Friday – and a grim new video that is sure to spark a heated debate.

The American rapper released his 11th album, Music to Be Murdered By, a 20-track project with guests such as Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Skylar Gray and old countryman countryman Royce da 5’9 “.

The midnight drop was accompanied by a video for the song Darkness, a six-minute saga that unfolds as a grim story of fear and substance abuse before the layered meanings are revealed: a glimpse into the spirit of the Las Vegas concert shooter 2017 and a metaphor for Eminem’s own fear as a stage artist.

The video shows Stephen Paddock as a frustrated, drug-addicted murderer looking over the gathering concert crowd outside his Vegas hotel room before opening fire. (Paddock killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest country festival in October 2017, before the police found him killed by a self-inflicted shot.)

Eminem’s lines, delivered on a piano bed by Detroit musician Luis Resto, play the dual idea of ​​”murders” in the context of the performance – since the rapper himself is later seen as a lonely artist walking up the stage to a Stadium full of fans.

“It is 10:05 am and the curtain goes up / And I’m already sweating / But I’m locked up and loaded / Spit fire for all concert visitors,” he raps.

The clip, which was posted on YouTube at night, ends with a powerful call for gun reform by the 47-year-old rapper, whose progressive political views have become increasingly clear in his work.

“When will this end?” reads a title card. “If enough people care.”

The rapper then touts voter registration with a link to vote.gov.

“Make your voice heard and help change the arms laws in America.”

Rapper Eminem surprised fans again by dropping a new album out of the blue.

With his references to curtains, pills and isolation, Darkness taps themes that have long played in Eminem’s music, and the lyrical twists of the song are likely to make comparisons with his 2000 hit Stan.

It is not the first time he mentioned the bloodbath in Vegas 2017. He rhymed about “gun reform in Nevada” as part of his rap against Donald Trump at the BET Awards that year.

Eminem’s attitude toward firearms reflects a long evolution on the subject: the rapper-born Marshall Mathers was famously arrested in June 2000 for waving an unloaded gun during a Royal Oak run with an employee of rival rap group Insane Clown Posse. The next day, he was arrested for hitting a man with a gun that he saw while kissing his wife outside a bar in Warren, Michigan, and finally got two years of probation for possession of a hidden weapon.

Music to Be Murdered By arrived just like Eminem’s album 2018, Kamikaze – a midnight release without prior notice. The title and the cover art are an explicit nod to a 1958 album of creepy bachelor pad music presented by filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

