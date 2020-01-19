advertisement

Middle of the night, Eminem returned with the brand new album Music to be murdered by, an interesting title that is particularly familiar to horror fans.

The title of the album and the cover were directly inspired byAlfred Hitchcock presents: Music to be murdered by“An album released in 1958 that included music by Jeff Alexander and monologues by the master of tension himself. Hitchcock appeared on the cover of the album, with a gun on one side of his head and an ax on the other.

The cover photo of Eminem’s music that is to be murdered is a direct replica of this classic Hitchcock image, and Eminem gave the hitch a greeting on Twitter last night:

advertisement

Inspired by Master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/ilXAjJtqzV

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), January 17, 2020

Music to Be Murdered By, now available wherever you listen to your music, also tries Hitchcock speeches for an interlude and an outro, both of which are titled “Alfred”.

True legends never die and Alfred Hitchcock’s work clearly lives forever. I have to love.

advertisement