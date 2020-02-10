Plot twist! Eminem surprised at the 2020 Oscars with the appearance of “Lose Yourself” from his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile on Sunday, February 9th.

The 47-year-old rapper took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles without getting an introduction.

Eminem will perform at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020. Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Celebrities at the 92nd Academy Awards were apparently shocked at the beginning of Eminem’s appearance. While Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish looked confused and unconscious, Martin Scorsese was seen sleeping during the exciting number. Other stars, including Anthony Ramos and Gal GadotHowever, it was observed how the performance was disrupted. In the end, Eminem received a standing ovation.

The musician also made waves on social media with his appearance.

“Eminem on the Oscar mood board #oscars,” wrote a social media user alongside photos of the mixed reactions in the crowd.

Idina Menzel ABC

A second user tweeted: “EMINEM SINGS LOSE YOURSELF, what an incredible turn! #Oscars ”

“Excuse me. It will take me a week off to recover from this Eminem appearance at THE OSCARS. #Oscars,” wrote a third person.

Eminem won an Oscar for best original song for Lose Yourself in 2003, but chose not to attend the ceremony.

“I actually slept that night. I just felt like I had no chance of winning. … I wasn’t on the show… I just felt like I had a chance to win a snowball, ”said Eminem in a 2015 interview.“ I think I was confused when they talked about Oscar. … At this point in my life, I always felt that rap had no fair influence on anything. “

After his appearance on Sunday, he tweeted a clip of the moment the title was won at the 75th Academy Awards.

“Look, if you still had a chance … Thanks for having me at TheAcademy,” he tweeted. “I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”