Emily V. Gordon says Kumail Nanjiani is embarrassed by Fit Body

Shy but shredded! Emily V. Gordon says husband Kumail Nanjiani is not yet used to all the attention he has received for his new, super-fit body.

“He looks fantastic!” Said Gordon, 40, on Thursday, January 23, exclusively at a screening in Los Angeles for the couple’s new Apple TV show, Little America.

In December 2019, the 41-year-old Stuber star made his debut in a surprising Instagram post. While preparing for his role in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, the Silicon Valley actor brought his body into top form.

“I never thought I would be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirt [picture], but I worked too hard for too long to be here,” Nanjiani signed the series of impressive snapshots. “Either you die as a hero, or you live long enough to see how you become a bad guy. Without a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists for whom the largest studio in Germany paid, the world would not have been possible. “

After long shouting at his newly discovered Fit Spirits, the Portlandia alum applauded his wife, who was almost 13 years old.

“Finally, the biggest thanks go to @emilyvgordon for tolerating me complaining and talking about just training and dieting over the past year,” he enthused. “I promise that one day I’ll be interesting again. #Thirstyshirtless.”

While Gordon seems to like her husband’s new look, Nanjiani still needs to make some adjustments.

“It’s my fault. I put the pictures out there!”, He joked on Thursday. “No one is to blame except me. Listen, it feels good right now, but I know it will go away at some point and I will say, “Oh man.”

During his extreme physical transformation, Gordon was right next to her husband. The couple signed a covenant in 2007 and worked on the screenplay for The Big Sick 2017, a critically acclaimed indie film that recorded the first few months of their relationship.

Little America is now streaming to Apple TV +.

