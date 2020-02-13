Today the director of the Glastonbury Festival, Honcho, used her social media to announce that the great Lana Del Rey will perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Eavis used her Twitter and Instagram profiles to share the news that Del Rey will be at this year’s event and will take her place on the famous pyramid stage.

Emily Eavis wrote: “I am very happy to inform you that wonderful Lana Del Rey will be playing on the pyramid stage this year.”

It has not yet been confirmed on which day Del Rey will perform, but another well-known name will be added to the gigantic list of acts planned for the 50th anniversary celebrations.

– Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis), February 13, 2020

Eavis has been responsible for creating the line-up in Glastonbury for some time and has led the festival’s greatest successful cultural change.

It is a shift in which many “commercial” acts have found their way onto the famous stage and are widely in love. Stormzy’s groundbreaking headline from last year was proof enough.

Now Del Rey will try to win the pyramid stage.

