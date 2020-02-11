Emily Blunt makes her series streaming debut: Amazon Prime Video has acquired U.S. rights to The English, a western starring Quiet Place, and Mary Poppins Returns actress, our sister site, Variety.

The multi-part BBC drama was written by the author and director Hugo Blick, who was also behind the British spy thriller The Honorable Woman, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, which was broadcast on SundanceTV. Property details for The English are currently not available.

Blunt’s rare TV credits include the Empire mini-series from 2005 and a voice guest spot on The Simpsons.

* Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) will star alongside Kevin Hart and John Travolta in Quibi’s comedic action series Die Hart and will play a rival for Hart at the largest action star school, reports our sister site Deadline.

* Jan Luis Castellanos (Marvel’s runaway) has 13 reasons for the fourth and last season in the regular role of Diego Torres, the leader of the football team, to face the loss of their own deadline report.

* Hunter King (Life in Pieces) will appear in ABC’s Comedic Western Pilot Prospect about an idealistic young woman (King) moving to the frontier to become a school teacher and learns that her students are Rowdy Ranch Hands and are not children.

* The IFC comedy “Year of the Rabbit” was extended for a second season with six episodes before it premiered on Wednesday February 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

* Bravo has released a trailer for Top Chef All Stars LA, which premiered on Thursday March 19th at 10 p.m. 15 of the most popular chief testants of past seasons are coming back for another chance to win the top prize:

