advertisement

Emilomo makes her soulful debut with ‘The order of things“Written in her attempt to find balance and forgiveness in sorrow.

There is nothing reasonable about death, more so, if it’s someone you know for sure died long before he was meant to. What remains, apart from the pain, is this nagging feeling of regret. After a close friend suddenly died early in 2018, Emilomo began to write “The Order of Things” as a way to deal with it, a place needed to store everything, to decipher the mess.

advertisement

“The Order of Things” takes you on a journey of pain with the relatives. First broken and unacceptable, then regrettable and finally hopeful for peace.

Listen to the number below.

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/The-Order-of-Things-2019.mp3

Download

advertisement