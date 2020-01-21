advertisement

The Emiliano Sala family will mark the anniversary of the death of the striker in “private, quiet consideration of their loss,” said their British lawyer.

The Argentinian attacker died on January 21, 2019, when the plane that transported him from Nantes in France to his new club Cardiff crashed in the Guernsey Canal.

The body of the football player was recovered from the wreckage, but pilot David Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found. Tribute at Cardiff City Stadium for Emiliano Sala after the death of the striker on January 21, 2019 (Aaron Chown / PA)

“The Sala family will celebrate the anniversary of the premature death of Emiliano in a personal, calm consideration of their loss,” said Daniel Machover, of Hickman & Rose lawyers, and representing the family, in a statement.

“The primary concern of the family remains that the full investigation takes place as quickly as possible so that they can finally know the truth about what happened and ensure that no family should suffer a similarly preventable loss of a loved one.

“Therefore, in the run-up to the hearing before the March 16, 2020 hearing, it is imperative that the coroner receive the update required by the coroner from all investigative agencies – the police, before February 14, 2020 (and then immediately share it with the family) CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch)

“The CAA in particular must accelerate its activities.”

Sala’s father Horacio died three months after his son and suffered a heart attack at his home in Progreso.

But he said before his death that all parties involved in the transfer – including clubs and agents – should have made more effort to ensure the welfare of his son.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the crash, a report later revealed.

Cardiff – who were then in the Premier League – and Nantes have since been in dispute over compensation.

The Welsh club revealed Sala two days before his death, but argued that they were not liable for the full transfer fee of £ 15 million because the 28-year-old was not officially their player when he died.

The case was dealt with by the FIFA Status Committee, with the world administration announcing at the end of September that Cardiff had been ordered to pay the first installment of the Sala transfer fee – six million euros (nearly £ 5.2 million).

Cardiff appealed against this judgment and it will be brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. The final decision is not expected before June 2020. Still from handout video published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the windshield and the cockpit of the wreck of the aircraft that crashed into the channel on January 21, 2019, with footballer Emiliano Sala (AAIB is killed))

Cardiff does not hold an official vigil to mark the anniversary of Sala’s death, but have said fans are welcome to pay homage to the Fred Keenor statue outside of Cardiff City Stadium all day.

The statue was the place where Cardiff fans laid flowers, scarves and shirts in memory of Sala last year.

Nantes – for whom Sala scored 42 goals in the club for three and a half years in the club – will be wearing a special commemorative coin on an Argentinian inspired shirt in the Ligue 1 home game against Bordeaux on Sunday.

“Because he dreamed of the Albiceleste (the national team of Argentina), the players will trade their yellow shirt for a shirt inspired by his home country,” Nantes said on their official club website.

“All proceeds from the sale of this shirt will be allocated to the two Argentinian clubs (Club San Martin de Progreso and Proyecto Crecer) where Emiliano started his career.”

Nantes, who has already eliminated Sala’s number nine shirt, will reveal a canvas of him in the center circle before he starts with Bordeaux, one of his former clubs, while a special fan banner and a one-minute applause are also planned.

