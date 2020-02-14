If you want to turn a song into a movie, you can also customize a song that is almost the length of a feature. This is exactly what Radar Pictures is doing, Deadline reports today, as the company plans to take the 29-minute break Karn Evil 9 into a science fiction film.

The Emerson, Lake & Palmer The song appeared on the album Brain Salad Surgery and is a three-part story that tells of the war between humans and computers in a post-apocalyptic world.

“The film focuses on a society that has drained its blood with technology addiction and will explore the world controlled by an omnipresent and dictatorial technocracy. The annual “Karn Evil” – a macabre rite of passage – is a young man’s unique opportunity to experience unbridled freedom before submitting to the ruling class. When people stop returning from their Karn Evil experience, fear drives a revolution to overthrow the status quo and artificial intelligence discovered in their hearts. “

The author Daniel H. Wilson is on board to adapt the song.

In particular, Brain Salad Surgery showed cover art from H. R. Giger (Extraterrestrial).

