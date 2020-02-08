Pop-up shelters will open this weekend to protect the homeless from storm Ciara.

The Met Office has warned people to stay inside as violent rain winds will hit the UK at up to 110 km / h.

They issued several national severe wind and rain warnings that Storm Ciara brought throughout the weekend, including an amber warning for southeast England on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning was issued for the north west of the UK on Saturday, followed by a yellow wind warning for the whole of the UK on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued several national severe weather warnings for strong wind and heavy rain

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The Salvation Army responds to a severe weather emergency report that is triggered when temperatures drop to dangerous levels * or weather conditions deteriorate dramatically.

In cold or extreme weather, more than 250 SWEP spaces are available in churches and army rescue centers for restless sleepers across the UK.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

In addition, 25 churches will operate nightly accommodations that offer beds to homeless people in any weather.

“Our ‘pop-up’ accommodations provide an extra layer of protection for restless sleepers – a safe, warm space as a hideaway can make the difference between life and death this time of year,” said Malcolm Page, deputy director of the Salvation Army for Homelessness.

A yellow wind warning was issued for northwestern Britain on Saturday

(Image: STEVE ALLEN)

“They are extremely vulnerable on the streets and risk death because they are exposed to harsh weather conditions.

“In their lives, rough sleepers face numerous challenges – such as domestic violence, mental illnesses, childhood trauma or addiction – that led them to lose their homes. A place in an animal shelter can be the first step to address these issues.

“The Met Office warns people to stay indoors and not seek shelter or walk near buildings and trees. If you are without a home, this is impossible. Finding a safe hiding place can be difficult in any weather. This applies all the more when extreme weather occurs. The Salvation Army is ready to offer shelter by storm. “

He added: “Although we are forced to offer emergency aid in addition to our emergency shelter network, we know that sleep has increased by 165 percent since 2010 and that emergency shelter alone cannot eliminate homelessness in our cities.

“The Salvation Army offers accommodations all year round where people receive support to help them cope with the challenges in their lives that have made them homeless so that they do not go into an endless cycle of sleeping on the bed Road. “

“We urge the government to recognize that such increased support is needed to reverse the growing number of rough sleepers.”