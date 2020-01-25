Emergency services sneaked into the warehouse after chemicals leaked

advertisement

Emergency services were shipped to a warehouse in Bury after a chemical leak.

Fire trucks and police cars rushed to the facility on Pilsworth Road at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday after the dangerous material was spilled.

No one was injured in the incident, but the warehouse was cleared after the spill.

The chemical, for which no details are known, has been retained and the fire department is now working on decontamination of the site.

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called around 12.45pm today to report a chemical leak on Pilsworth Road in Bury.

“Fire trucks and a drone were mobilized.

“Firefighters are tackling the leak with gas-tight suits, breathing apparatus and environmental protection equipment from Bury.

“The chemical has been held back and we are decontaminating the warehouse.

“No people were involved and the construction site was evacuated.”

