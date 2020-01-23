Emergency services run to scene after woman is hit by a car in Horwich

advertisement

Paramedics raced to the scene after a woman was hit by a car on a main street in Horwich.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. (Wednesday) on Chorley New Road, the police said.

The pedestrian has not suffered serious injuries, a GMP spokeswoman said.

The driver stayed at the scene.

There were no reports of arrests.

A GMP spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5:55 p.m. for a collision with a pedestrian and a car.

“There were no serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene to speak to officers.”

