In recent weeks my articles have focused on the goal, defining the end state and starting with the end in mind. I have written about waking up our consciousness and controlling our own prejudices, the path to making and sustaining change, and deliberately entering the new year. Now it’s time to talk about the process – make the transition from the beginning to the end and the messy journey – the part that matters and what really matters is what you do.

The process is just as important as the output. The destination is only a dream that cannot become reality if we do not start the journey.

The output is only a reflection of the input and the process. The flowering is ultimately the result of the work done. The ‘middle’ is very important because almost all games are lost or won. What happens in the middle determines whether you can go offensive or defensive. Every journey has its own challenges; no matter if you are young or old, experienced or not, it still tests your patience, perseverance, tenacity and creativity. The more experience you gain – which may depend on your age or environment – the better equipped you are to cope with difficult times in the journey, as there will certainly be challenges and you must be prepared.

At a certain point in the journey you can get tired and want to re-evaluate your choices. We can call this point “the middle” – the point where you begin to think that you were naive to have set those goals, the end seems very far away and you almost run out. This is the point where doubt creeps in and you start to wonder if the end is worth the hassle. Relax, rest and recharge. This is just a test of how badly you really want the final state. You are much stronger, wiser, intelligent and tenacious than you think you are. This is the process that ultimately makes it all worthwhile. Don’t give up at this stage, you just reach your battle scars.

This is the oven of life that you prepare, making you pure and worthy of the good things to come. Keep your head up and persist. This time, just like any other time, will pass. If the struggle becomes a little too much, take a step back, evaluate and adjust things, ask for help where necessary and continue. You are the center of your world, a true hero in the movie of your life. You have to lead yourself further, because at this stage what you have done is much more than what you have to do to reach the final state.

The start is the most difficult part. Inviting courage to take the plunge is more difficult than swimming. If you overcome that fear of starting, you are on your way to victory. Every difficulty en route, especially in the middle, is part of the process. As I have said in the past, failure is part of the process. What matters is picking ourselves up, learning, improving and continuing. Failure is when we stop trying because we are afraid of results.

Persevere, persevere and achieve the benefits of your hard work, not all heroes wear cape. This messy phase is the real point where it really matters what you do. Your choices at this stage are crucial to the mission. Surprisingly, nothing definitive will happen at this stage, but it is the stage where everything matters. The results and output are all a function of this phase.

Don’t be surprised if you currently have trolls and doubters. “Shebi you say you are Samson, after your strong past”. Some will even smile at your face. Don’t dive in for their negativity. If you finally succeed, they will become your hymns. Turn those criticisms and jeers into motivation. Success has many friends.

Be kind to yourself, celebrate every successful step during the journey. Never forget to give yourself a pat on the back, you need it and you deserve it. Always remember why you started in the first place and focus on the destination – this should feed you to the end. The end state is always worth the trip. The harder you navigate, the sweeter the home rack feels. Nothing fascinates the brain much more than the sense of success.

Please never give up on your dreams. It can be difficult and time-consuming, but always remember that nothing is impossible and believe in yourself.

The destination should not be negotiable, but the path is better if it is dynamic. The best path today may not be tomorrow, keep learning and improving. Change the course of the navigation when and where needed. There is more than one path to success, just choose the path that suits you best.

