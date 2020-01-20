Elwin Oubre was killed trying to save a store clerk in southwest Houston

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Elwin Oubre will be remembered at Fondren and Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

He didn’t have a traditional job, but friends said he made some money doing everything from shelves in convenience stores to washing windshields for tips.

“He wasn’t homeless, he wasn’t just a face, and people liked him,” said Charles Ray, one of the people who held a balloon and flower memorial outside the gas station where the man called “Shorty” “gathered Sunday afternoon ,

Shorty was killed a week ago when a robber with a gun came into a Swift gas station store.

The security video shows the suspect confronting the employee. Suddenly Oubre rushes to save the employee.

He was shot in the chest and later died. The armed man fled and has not yet been identified.

For the family and friends who lit candles at the memorial and released a balloon in his honor, Shorty made the ultimate sacrifice of sacrificing his life for another.

“That says a lot about his character,” said Ray. “I love him very much and we all miss him.”

The police described the suspects as Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s.

