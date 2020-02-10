Amazing! Elton John The legendary singer has proven that he is one of Hollywood’s most talented stars when he makes a powerful interpretation of his hit piece from the 2019 film Rocketman.

72-year-old Elton took the stage in a purple suit during the 92nd Academy Awards. The pop singer “I’m still standing” – who was nominated for an Oscar for the best original song – sat at the piano in front of huge, star-shaped sunglasses.

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Earlier that night Elton seemed to be skipping the red carpet. The legendary performer who landed on the Academy Awards red carpet probably brought his long-time husband with him David Furnish as his date for the A-List event.

Though Rocketman was critically acclaimed after the film’s release in May 2019, Elton actually struggled to come to terms with the film. While talking to The Guardian, the Grammy award winner, who shares children Zachary (9) and Elijah (7) with British filmmaker (57), revealed why the film was so emotional for him.

“I was in the cinema about 15 minutes before I started crying,” he recalled at the time. “Not crying like the occasional tear that drips down my cheek: really sobbing, in that loud, unguarded, emotionally destroyed way that makes people turn and look at you with alarmed expressions.”

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

“I wasn’t prepared for the power of what I saw,” he continued with the film, which, according to IMDb, “deals with the fantastic human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years.” “The whole experience of watching someone pretend to be you, seeing things you remember before your eyes is very strange and troubling, like having an incredibly vivid dream.”

Elton wasn’t the only one who had strange feelings about the film at first. “I was scared – it was an incredible responsibility,” David, who had been involved in the production of the epic biopic, told Page Six at the time. “When I sat next to him … it was without a doubt the most anxious moment in my life.”

Check out Elton’s performance!