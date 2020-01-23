Elton John appears at the 2020 Oscars

advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo will perform their original Oscar-nominated titles during this year’s Academy Awards announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday.

John will play “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, which was written with Bernie Taupin from the film about John’s life “Rocketman” The Oscar-nominated song of the film “Stand Up” co-written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Newman will perform his song “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself” in “Toy Story 4”.

Idina Menzel and AURORA will play “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”, a song written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Chrissy Metz will play “I’m Standing With You”, the nominated song from “Breakthrough” by Diane Warren.

According to the Academy, Questlove will also perform at the Dolby Theater during the ceremony on February 9th. The show will also feature a “guest segment” from Eimear Noone, the first woman to conduct an Oscar show.

