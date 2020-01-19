Elliott knew that he had to bring Etienne many touches against the LSU

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-16 08: 00: 38.0

Etienne searches for farms in the first half.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Clemson’s offensive numbers against the LSU on Monday night in the National Championship weren’t particularly good and the offensive coordinator

Tony Elliott said he believes the entire offense has put pressure on Clemson’s defense.

Elliott’s offense took effect early, earning 17 points and 289 yards. Running back Travis Etienne carried the ball just after 10:49 in the third quarter and ended the night with 15 runs for 78 yards. In the first three quarters he had five stretches each, but only this in the last 25 minutes of the game.

Elliott said he knew he could have given his star a few more touches and also wished he had given the quarterback Trevor Lawrence a few more tricks.

“You can always see between 20 and 20 in retrospect, but we knew that in this game. He was a guy we need in the running game and we have to find him in the passing game, ”said Elliott about Etienne. “He is one of the best playmakers on the team. And this game wasn’t about the coaches, but about getting out of the way and letting the playmakers play.

“I probably could have gone to the quarterback run earlier in the game. That might have calmed Trevor a little and made us more efficient. We wanted to be aggressive and we wanted to attack and throw the ball in the air. There were some situations where I could have played a few more ball control games just to put together a few drives, own the football, and help defend myself. ”

Clemson’s Tigers was only 1:11 in third place.

“I know the numbers weren’t good. We only converted once. There were some of those we didn’t catch. You did a good job, ”said Elliott. “There were times when we were explosive and stayed behind the chains and weren’t third. And then later, first and second, we were ineffective and that led to some long thirds, and that’s whey that they are best at and can create pressure.

“We had an opportunity tonight and didn’t take it. We didn’t make the pieces when we had to make the pieces. I am proud of the boys for their efforts and how hard they worked and I told them that I am a better person because I can be with them every day. “

He then said that the LSU line of defense caused problems for the Clemson offensive line and disrupted blocking plans.

“You mixed it up well. We were wrong about a couple of games early on and then we met Trevor like he did in the Ohio State game, ”said Elliott. “The back and attack lines weren’t on the same side and that should have been taken up, and we weren’t, and that could have made Trevor blush a little. They shot a lot beforehand and we didn’t take advantage of the pieces that were there.

“At the beginning of the game our rhythm was really good, but then we got out of rhythm and it is difficult to determine exactly what it was. And then we also knew that we were playing against a major crime in the LSU in this game and that we had to improve our defense by points, and I think we put a bit of pressure and tried to do too much, not only in the quarterback position, but in all positions. ‘

