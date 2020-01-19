Ellen Walshe makes history by breaking the one-minute barrier

advertisement

Ellen Walshe became the first Irish woman to break the one-minute barrier in the 100m butterfly.

Ellen Walshe. Photo: INPHO / Bryan Keane

advertisement

The 18-year-old last night broke the Irish record of 1: 00.21 when he came home in 59.54 for gold at the Flanders Swim Cup in Belgium.

Walshe took almost a second of her own personal record of 1: 00.44 from the Irish Open Swimming Championships 2019 to remove Shauna O’Brien’s 2015 time from the record books.

It was a promising start to the year for the Templeogue swimmer, who also won a gold medal in the 200m Butterfly last night at 2: 14.15.

Walshe is part of a team of nine Irish swimmers at the Flanders Swim Cup, with Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Conor Ferguson, Danielle Hill and Niamh Coyne all winning the podium.

On Saturday evening, Liminick’s Eerin Corby broke the first Irish junior swimming record of the year in the 50m breaststroke when he clocked 28.33 in the final at the Geneva Challenge in Switzerland, where a team of 15 Irish junior swimmers compete.

The focus for Irish participants is now shifting to the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Center in April, which will serve as Olympic and Paralympic tests and as a qualification for the European senior and junior championships.

advertisement