Ellen Pompeo, daughters Stella and Sienna enjoy a family dinner

Aww! Ellen Pompeo enjoyed a fun family outing when she took her kids for lunch on Saturday, January 18. The legendary Grey’s Anatomy star was totally in the service of the mother when she was out with her daughters Stella [10] and Sienna [5] after lunch in Los Angeles.

Ellen, 50, smiled as she walked onto the street with her adorable brood. The damn mother who shares her two little girls and 3-year-old son Eli with her long-time husband Chris Ivery, 53 – looked stunning when she wore a bright, makeup-free face. Ellen also opted for a more casual look because she was wearing black leggings, sneakers, and a white sweatshirt, and her hair was in a ponytail.

The beloved actress’s family, which included an unidentified friend and another child, enjoyed a stroll down busy LA Street after having had a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants. After dinner, Ellen and her children were on the way to their car.

Ellen’s trip comes days after Grey’s Anatomy-Costar Justin Chambers announced that it would officially leave the cult show after 16 seasons. Justin, who played the role of beloved doctor Alex Karev, shocked the world – and even Ellen – when he announced his heartbreaking news on January 10th.

“It’s not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has shaped so much of my life in the past 15 years,” said the 49-year-old in a statement on Deadline. “However, for some time now I have hoped to diversify my acting and career choices. And now when I turn 50 and blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, that time has come. “

After the news, Ellen went to Twitter to say thank you for her longtime partner. When she retweeted a Vanity Fair tweet that read “#GreysAnatomy is on the verge of the biggest loss,” Ellen replied and wrote, “Truer words have never been spoken on VanityFair.”

