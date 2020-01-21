Ellen Louise Thomas - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Ellen Louise Thomas

Ellen Louise Thomas of The Villages, FL died on January 15, 2020 at the age of 70 in the Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Dorchester, MA as Ellen Louise Hersey. She graduated from Holy Cross Cathedral High School in Boston, Massachusetts in 1967. In Boston she worked at Shawmut Bank.

She is survived by her 49-year-old husband Walter, daughter Kimberly Labagnara and husband Lawrence from Sudbury, Massachusetts, as well as their son Eric Thomas and wife Jessica from Cleawater, Florida. She also leaves her grandchildren Evan, Andrew and Jacob Labagnara as well as Layla Brijbag and Logan Thomas. Ellen and her family lived in Mansfield, MA for 19 years, where her husband was a deacon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and she worked for the Mansfield Cooperative Bank.

Ellen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family, cats, going on cruises, playing Mah Jongg and triple play cards with her friends.

She was a proud member of Operation Shoe Box volunteers who put together packages and sent them overseas to the military.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Operation Shoe Box or the American Cancer Society.

A celebration of Ellen’s life took place on January 20 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL.

For those who are not in Florida, a celebration will be held in Massachusetts in the near future.

