Ellen DeGeneres suffered a loss in her family this week. The talk show host of the day announced on Friday that her cat Charlie had died. She shared two great photos of Charlie that inspired thousands of fans to express condolences. DeGeneres saved her when she was a full-grown cat.

“We had to say goodbye to Charlie today,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “She was an amazing cat and gave us so much love. One of the most difficult decisions, but so glad we were able to end her suffering.”

DeGeneres took photos of herself sitting with Charlie on an outdoor lounge couch.

“Loving and letting go is the greatest gift we can give them,” replied a fan. “But our heartbreak is no less devastating. Condolences to this loss.”

“Oh! I’m sorry for your loss,” wrote another. “Saying goodbye is always so hard. RIP Charlie.”

“I feel your pain,” said another fan. “We had our cat for 19 1/2 years and had to do the same. We miss him so much, but his memory and love will stay with us forever. Rest, Charlie.”

In 2009, DeGeneres told PEOPLE that Charlie was one of three cats she saved and all three were fully grown.

“They all have different personalities,” DeGeneres said of her pets at the time. “Charlie has a dog personality where she has to be wherever there are people and has to follow you from room to room.”

In 2018, she also said Good Housekeeping Charlie was her favorite pet.

“I have three dogs (Wolf, Augie and Kid) and three cats (Charlie, George and Chairman),” she said at the time. “I’d tell you more about her, but like any prominent parent, I think it’s important to keep her out of the press. Do I have a favorite? I couldn’t answer that! It’s Charlie.”

DeGeneres joked that she and Ms. Portia de Rossi often sleep with their pets.

“It’s more like they let us sleep in bed with them,” DeGeneres said at the time. “Portia and I are allowed about a third of the mattress and they have the rest. I haven’t slept well since 1987.”

In September DeGeneres and de Rossi adopted a new poodle puppy named Mrs. Wallis Browning. They adopted the three-month-old from Wagmore, a rescue station in Studio City, California, from which other celebrities have adopted pets.

“She is so cute, I can’t even stand it,” said DeGeneres on her Wallis show. “She is very adorable, pretty and precious. And she knows it.”

Photo credit: David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

