Becki Crossley

January 20, 2020

MOBO award-winning singer-songwriter returns to perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more

Ella Eyre has announced that she will be making her first tour since 2015 later this year. Tickets for the shows can be purchased at 9 a.m.

Ella Eyre became famous in 2014 after playing vocals for Rudimental’s double-platinum number 1 single ‘Waiting All Night’. The record later won the BRIT Award for the British Single of the Year. In 2015, Ella released her debut album Feline and collapsed two MOBOs for Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist.

Since 2018, Ella has released numerous collaborations such as ‘Ego’ feat. Ty Dolla $ ign and ‘Answerphone’ feat. Yxng Bane with production duo Banx & Ranx. Her latest single ‘New Me’ is now out and the news about a second album would be confirmed soon.

Ella Eyre 2020 tour dates:

Wed 29 May – SWG3, Glasgow

Thu 28 May – University of Newcastle

Saturday May 30 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

Sun 31 May – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Tue 2 Jun – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London,

Wed 3 Jun – O2 Academy, Bristol

Tickets for Ella Eyre’s 2020 UK shows are on sale at 09:00 on Fri 24 January

