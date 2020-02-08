Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren announced that she will skip the AIPAC conference for the lobby of Israel next month and has not pushed back against questionable claims by a questioner about the lobby at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

As a sign that the lobby has become a political lightning rod for Democrats, Warren said “yes” when asked if she was going to miss the Washington conference in March.

“I am an American Jew and I am afraid of the unholy alliance that AIPAC has with Islamapohobes, anti-Semites and white nationalists. No democrat should legitimize this kind of bigotry by attending its annual political conference,” said a town hall woman with Warren in Derry, New Hampshire, said Thursday. “And I am really grateful that you skipped the AIPAC conference last year. So I wonder if you commit to skipping the AIPAC conference in March this year.”

The Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow said that the questioner identified as Sarah O’Connor was acting on her behalf.

Tonight Elizabeth Warren nodded and smiled when a questioner slandered AIPAC as "an unholy alliance" of "Islamophobes", "anti-Semites and white nationalists" who perpetuated the "bigotry".

Without blinking, Warren agreed to boycott the AIPAC conference next year

– Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 7, 2020

A spokesman for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee would not comment on this.

In a joint statement released on Friday with three other progressive groups – Indivible, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party – IfNotNow repeated the language O’Connor used with Warren, saying that they campaigned, #SkipAIPAC, started to pressure other candidates not to attend the conference.

“The decades-long occupation of Israel has undermined the bipartisan consensus on Israel and AIPAC. Ultimately, to maintain influence, an unholy alliance with anti-Semites, Islamophobes, and white nationalists is now being formed,” said Emily Mayer, co-founder of IfNotNow. “This unholy alliance protects the Israeli government from any consequences for its actions and urges a blank check that has catastrophic consequences for both Palestinians and Israelis. No democrat should provide political coverage to AIPAC with their presence. ”

O’Connor continued to urge Warren to ask other candidates to join her to boycott the event. This is a fixture on the Washington political calendar, which has long been represented by both major political parties. Warren did not answer and instead said that she is committed to a two-state solution and is a “good ally” for both Israel and the Palestinians.

“We don’t do that when we stay with a party and say, ‘We are on your side, we will do whatever you have asked for’ for all kinds of political reasons, both domestically and domestically, Israel,” she said.

AIPAC traditionally invites presidential candidates to speak at its annual March assembly in the election years. A boycott of the conference by democratic candidates would signal how poisonous the group has become among the party’s progressives for which Warren is a standard-bearer. No other candidate has yet made such a decision, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Warren’s rival, who leads the party’s progressive wing, said he had “no objection” to it.

Warren, who also said that she could use help to force Israel to make concessions, immediately accused O’Connor of not being faced with her questionable demands.

“If the 2020 demes become more and more against Israel, will one of them stand up and condemn comments like this?” Said Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “Directly? Or are you too afraid of the angry anti-Semitic left?”

The American Jewish Committee found that AIPAC, like Warren, is committed to the two-state solution.

“AIPAC is a pro-Israeli voice that agrees with you (and us) on the need for a two-state solution negotiated by both sides,” AJC said on Twitter. “We hope that you will find an opportunity to clarify that you disagree with the unsubstantiated and offensive characterization of the organization by the questioner.”

AIPAC did not invite presidential candidates to its conference last year, although MoveOn claims that the non-participation of the candidates is the result of its call to boycott the conference. AIPAC does not invite presidential candidates to speak in non-election years.

AIPAC has historically attempted to distance itself from members and allies who have attacked minorities. There are also dedicated employees in the lobby who work to deepen the group’s loyalty to the progressive.

Several examples were given in the IfNotNow statement to support the claim that AIPAC has made an “unholy alliance” with racists and bigots.

The group accused AIPAC of its alliance with Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee, who said in the 1990s that Adolf Hitler was part of God’s plan because his actions helped reach the state of Israel. Hagee apologized for the comments a long time ago.

Also named was Steve Emerson, a terrorism expert who appeared several times at AIPAC conferences in 2016. Liberal groups have described him as anti-Muslim because he exaggerated the threat posed by radical Islam. Emerson has been widely mocked in the European media for calling some European cities taboo for non-Muslims.