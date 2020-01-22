Elizabeth Warren has a new demand from major banks: to uncover plans to combat climate risk

advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democrats’ top candidates for the 2020 presidential competition, is calling on major banks to disclose their plans to identify and mitigate the risks of climate change.

“To protect themselves and the economy from climate-related disasters, large financial institutions need to act quickly to take risks,” said Warren, a frequent critic of the big banks, in letters sent to top executives on Wednesday.

She sent her questions to Bank of America with the answers due on February 7th

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

, JP Morgan

, Morgan Stanley

Federal road

and Wells Fargo

Warren's ebb and flow in the polls had some impact on Wall Street, where the prospect of stricter financial regulation if it gets through to the White House has sometimes affected sentiment, though not enough to hold key averages

from records.

At the end of last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released a series of research reports and hosted the system’s first climate research conference to highlight climate-related threats to businesses, communities, and the financial system, including the potential threats, and said the house value was significant declined, lending by financial institutions to flood-prone communities had ceased, and cities had lost tax revenue as soon as they needed these funds for the construction of coastal walls and other investments in resilient infrastructure in a publication.

Some banks reduce their own climate change risks by selling mortgages in vulnerable areas to taxpayer-backed companies. This jeopardizes the health of the mortgage market, a possible repetition of the financial situation that was the root cause of the banking crisis a decade ago, according to a research paper published in September.

Warren was concerned that regulators were ignoring these risks and urged banks to act quickly to address them. Warren was a co-signer of a law last year to direct the Fed to test banks’ resilience to climate-related financial risks.

“While some central banks around the world are taking action to address climate-related risks to the global financial system, U.S. regulators are ignoring the risks despite the San Francisco Fed’s pioneering work,” said Warren. “To protect themselves and the economy from climate-related disasters, large financial institutions must act quickly to counter risks.”

With a mid-December announcement, Goldman Sachs was the first major US bank to introduce explicit restrictions on the financing of part of the oil and gas sector. The policy change particularly emphasized the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It is also the first major U.S. bank to exclude direct funding for coal mines and plants worldwide and to increase funding for sustainable projects.

Warren, who is lagging behind former Vice President candidate Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in recent national opinion polls, has developed a climate platform that would spend $ 2 trillion on environmentally friendly research, manufacturing and export over 10 years. $ 1.5 trillion for the procurement of federal energy products over a 10-year period; and $ 100 billion for the use of clean energy. It will prohibit new leasing contracts for fossil fuels off the coast and in public spaces, and will oblige companies to disclose climate risks.

Warren sees climate change as part of their economic, public resources, and national security platforms, rather than an environmental issue in its own right. A strategy that some analysts claim means that it is already considering how it will challenge Donald Trump in general elections.

Fund giant BlackRock recently made headlines with its planned shift in climate policy considerations in its investments. In a report published before the annual electricity event in Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum declared the risk of climate change a longer-term priority.

However, at least one known participant did not buy it. Trump told Davos delegates that they should “reject the eternal prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” a blow to environmental policy makers and activists.

