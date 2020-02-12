Elizabeth Olsen hopes to become the most famous member of her family, so she distances herself from twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, a source RadarOnline.com announced exclusively.

“Elizabeth wants to make a name for herself and she tries very hard to conquer her own niche as an actress and now as a fashion designer, but it was difficult to do independent business because everyone only linked her to Mary-Kate and Ashley” the source said.

As Radar has previously reported, Elizabeth is more of a game than her notoriously private sisters to tell the details of her personal life to achieve the goal.

“She is much more open in her life today than Mary Kate and Ashley,” an insider said last year. “She is ready to sit down and interview complete strangers when a film is sold by her.”

30-year-old Elizabeth is so serious about standing out from the crowd that “she moved from the 33-year-old twins’ pounding ground to New York City to LA,” the source said.

The shift in coastline is a clear indication that the trio is growing apart as Elizabeth becomes more and more impatient when her siblings are in the spotlight.

“She sees the twins less and less as her frustration increases, and it’s a big change from when she spent much of her downtime with them a few years ago,” said the source.

Despite the physical distance that now separates the three, Elizabeth will never be able to change one.

“MK and Ashley have always supported us, but they still see them as the little sister, which also irritates Elizabeth,” said the source.