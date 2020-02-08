Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers attend the premiere of “Bad Boys for Life” on January 14, 2020 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

Long-term! Elizabeth Chambers open about how she continued her marriage Armie Hammer Work, especially when they have to be far away.

“Water your grass where it’s supposed to grow,” the 37-year-old journalist told us on Wednesday, February 5, exclusively at the opening gala of the LA Art Show. But you have to put work into a friendship, a working relationship. Wherever you place the work, it will bloom. “

Chambers hasn’t struggled with how much work is needed to maintain her nearly 10-year marriage. Having a busy schedule can make it difficult to have a good time together. Valentine’s Day this year will be no exception as the Game Plan actress determined how “terrible” the vacation will be because she plans to travel abroad separately.

“He’s going to London on Valentine’s Day. I’m flying with the kids the night before. He literally has to be on a plane that day,” she said. “So we’re going to Chicago for 12 hours just to be together.”

The former Cupcake Wars judge noted that both parties “always have to make the effort” to make it work.

Chambers married Call Me by Your Name star, 33, in 2010. Since then, they have welcomed their daughter Harper, 5, in 2014 and their son Ford, 3, in 2017.

The origins of Chambers and Hammer’s romance were also not easy, airy. The two were good friends before they started dating in 2008 because Chambers was with another man. Finally, the actor Sorry to Bother You could no longer hide his feelings and asked Chambers to break up with her boyfriend.

“Our friendship grew and grew until one day I said,” I can no longer be friends with you. You have to break up with your friend and we have to go out with him, ”the 35-year-old Hammer told Vulture in November 2017.

In June 2013, Chambers opened about what led to her marriage. “When we finally met, Armie was determined to get married,” she said to Town & Country at the time.

“He sat me down and said,” Look, we don’t have to do that. We could just go our own way and then one day you will be 40 years old and divorced and we will meet, ”she recalled Hammer. “” We’ll laugh and go out to dinner and have the same connection, and we’ll wonder why we’ve wasted all the time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride. “

With reporting from Taylor Ferber

