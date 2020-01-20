Elite climbers were killed 100 meters on remote mountain scenery in Fiordland

advertisement

Two climbers who fell into Fiordland 100 meters until their death were only the third team to tackle the challenging mountainside.

Conor Jon Neil Smith, 22, and Sarwan Philip Chand, 27, were found dead under a climbing route known as Maid Marian, on the south side of the Darren Mountains, in April 2017.

Coroner David Robinson started a three-day hearing on the circumstances of death on Monday and is considering recommendations.

Since December, four people have died on the mountains of New Zealand, including Sharwan Chand, left and Conor Smith.

The men were both members of the New Zealand Elite Alpine Team and the role of the team was examined after five members died in five years.

Although none of the deaths occurred during official NZAT trips, they encouraged former team members and other climbers to express their concerns about a culture that pushed young climbers too far, too quickly.

The NZAT profile of Sarwan Chand said the former Canterbury man studied at Lincoln University and enjoyed climbing, running, mountain biking, and snowboarding

Shortly thereafter, the Expedition Climbers Club (ECC), of which the NZAT is an initiative, announced an investigation into the death of Smith and Chand.

Team leaders are expected to testify at the hearing, but the assessment has been suppressed by the court.

Witness expert Geoff Wayatt told the coroner Smith and Chand plan to spend two days climbing Maid Marian – a “conservative” approach, he said.

Conor Smith was one of the two men killed in a fall while climbing in Fiordland.

It had been climbed twice before, including by mentors in the Alpine Team Daniel Joll and Ben Dare.

It concerned two faces and the men were planning to camp between the lower wall and the upper part.

However, they fell about a third at first sight.

There were no witnesses or survivors of the fall, but the recovered equipment showed that Smith was the main climber and about 17 m above Chand, who was securing when Smith fell.

There was no idea what made him fall, but it could have been a hand or foot slip, a loose rock, a failed handle or smooth foot conditions.

“It was a steep rock face, so the fall would have been close to free fall,” Wayatt said.

It seemed that the men were anchored on two points, but both anchors failed during the fall.

It was common for climbers to have “protection” such as a ridge, block, pendulum or piton between the trailer and the main climber every 10 meters to help stop a fall.

But it was uncertain whether protective equipment had been fitted. Nothing was found on the rope, but defective equipment was discovered.

The route was challenging and not easy to take, Wayatt said.

“Based on the knowledge of their previous climbing experience, it seems that both Conor and Sarwan were very capable of climbing on that technical level …

“They had a lot of advice about the location of the route and the required skills. They knew the area. It seems to me that they have gathered a lot of information about it.”

NZ Alpine Team member, Ari Kingan, 21, died after losing his foot during a descent from Mt Aspiring in 2014, and mentor Jamie Vinton-Boot, 30, was killed the year before in an avalanche in the Remarkables.

In October 2018, Caleb Jennings died after climbing near Mt Harper, in Mid Canterbury, on October 22.

None of the deaths occurred during official NZAT trips.

