HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) – Elina Svitolina won 6-2 against Bibiane Schoos and 6-4 against the second round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday.

The top player from Ukraine made her first appearance in Thailand.

“I have to adjust a bit because I come from Europe, which is pretty cold,” said Svitolina. “It’s pretty warm here. But in the end I played a solid match.”

The 2018 WTA final winner will next meet Australian qualifier Storm Sanders.

“I’ve never played against them,” said Svitolina. “My coach will see how she plays on the internet. But I’ve seen her play before. She’s left-handed. I have to be prepared for a different spin. But in the end I have to concentrate on what I’m playing on the pitch got to. “

The fifth Magda Linette also reached the second round and defeated Kateryna Bondarenko 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth Saisai Zheng defeated En-Shuo Liang 6: 4, 6: 3, eighth Nao Habino 6: 0, 6: 1 against Peangtarn Plipuech and 19-year-old Leonie Kung from Switzerland left Lin Zhu 6-3 , 6-1.

