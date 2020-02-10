“Eligible” golfers in The Villages do damage to the greens through their negligence.

The director of Executive Golf at The Villages is ready to review driving practices on the course due to damage from golf carts.

“A lot of money is being spent to keep these golf courses in good condition,” Golf Mitch Leininger’s general manager said in a presentation on Monday to the project-wide advisory committee.

He said that much of the damage can be attributed to golf carts that stray from the cart path and venture onto the greens, even if there are signs to warn of it.

Golf carts have damaged the greens on the golf courses in The Villages.

Leininger said he would work with the developer on the championship courses to coordinate a message for the golfers who are causing damage on the courses.

PWAC member Steve Brown, a director of Community Development District 9, said that most of the damage was likely due to repeat offenders.

“We probably have a couple of perpetrators who continue to offend because they feel entitled,” said Brown.

PWAC chairman Peter Moeller said a spirit of owner pride could help reduce some of the damage.

“It is the residents who own the courses,” said Möller. “You should be proud of her.”