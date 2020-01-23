Elie Saab unveils its latest collection during the Paris Couture Week

advertisement

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Elie Saab unveiled his last spring / summer 2020 haute couture collection on Wednesday during the Paris Couture Week.

Bold and charming, daring and graceful and yet always refined ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 # ELIESAABHCSS20

His bold but charming show featured asymmetrical and bulky cuts, stunning embroidery and capes to the floor.

The collection has capes that effortlessly flow onto the floor in rich satin. ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 # ELIESAABHCSS20 #ELIESAAB

The collection is inspired by ‘Imperial Mexico’, according to the fashion house. “(It) interweaves the royal past of both Europe and Mexico, and brings them together in the present,” the account shared on Instagram.

The ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 Bride in all her grandeur reflects the combination of charm and grace # ELIESAABHCSS20 #ELIESAAB

From evening dresses to dresses with red carpet, the dazzling selection came in the colors beige, white, gold and blush.

The collection contains subtly embroidered shapes and shapes inspired by an imperial Mexico | ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 # ELIESAABHCSS20 #ELIESAAB

