Eli Manning's wife Abby McGrew: What to know

Friday afternoon, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning took the stage to announce his retirement from the NFL. He left the league after 16 seasons, all of which he spent in the Super Bowl with one team and two wins.

After his speech, Manning turned his head and brought his family on stage to take pictures. His wife Abby McGrew and their four children joined him, which many thought was a heartwarming moment.

As they watched the speech and family moment, users searched social media on Google and other search engines for information about the happy family. Some soccer fans didn’t know that Manning was married and had four children.

Who is McGrew? How long have you and Manning been married? Is she an Ole Miss Alum too? Football fans have had many questions about the happy couple, and many answers can be found here.

Eli Manning marries college sweetheart in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/zEUjdPT

– DressMePretty (@DressMePrettyNZ) August 16, 2011

Manning and McGrew knew each other at Ole Miss in the past, but they were only married when they won a sad victory in the Super Bowl XLII after the 2007 season. They traveled to Mexico with around 60 relatives and laid the foundation stone for a ceremony at One & Only Palmilla, a resort by the sea in Cortez on the Baja peninsula.

“Welcome to one of the most beautiful weddings I’ve ever chaired,” said the minister to open the ceremony. Guests present estimated that the wedding cost approximately $ 500,000, but this amount has not been confirmed.

Abby McGrew Manning holds on to her son Charlie, who touches one of the Vince Lombardi trophies his father won with the #Giants pic.twitter.com/tWL464BgsX

– Danielle Parhizkaran (@DanielleParhiz), January 24, 2020

After Manning’s speech on Friday, he brought his family on stage. He and his wife have four children, including three daughters. The oldest child, Ava Frances, is eight. Lucy Thomas (6), Carolina Olivia (5) and Charlie (11 months) join her.

McGrew and Charlie turned their heads on Friday after being spotted next to the Lombardi Trophy. Manning brought two of the Super Bowl trophies to New York, giving his youngest the opportunity to admire the shiny object.

In 2009, Manning was only six years in his career and still had a lot of time to improve the Big Apple. He and McGrew decided to celebrate another successful year together by founding the “Eli & Abby Manning Birth Center” at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village, Manhattan.

This five-year, $ 10 million project was made possible by the happy couple after donating an undisclosed amount of money to enable the state-of-the-art facility. The birthing center should focus on natural childbirth and holistic care, including acupuncture.

Be Eli Manning’s Neighbor: Largest Property in #SummitNJ for Sale for $ 7.7M https://t.co/b8o4KUP82L #Giants #NJHomes pic.twitter.com/igaVwWaSx9

– NJ.com (@njdotcom), June 16, 2016

Manning made a lot of money over the course of his NFL career. The Giants quarterback earned $ 252 million in salaries over his 16-year career, according to Spotrac. This topped the list of NFL career earnings and was more than his older brother, Peyton, who got away with around $ 249 million in career earnings.

What did Manning do with this money? He and McGrew bought several houses. They bought a 7,000-square-foot home in the Hamptons in 2016 to use it as a summer home. They also bought a house in Summit, New Jersey, for $ 4.7 million after selling their waterfront property in Hoboken.

Trying not to cry while Giants fans promise Eli his well-deserved ovation at the possibly last home game 👏

(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/gQA4BLEc4B

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2019

McGrew met Manning when they both attended Ole Miss, and their relationship lasted during the NFL draft and 16 years in the NFL. She moved to New York to work in fashion when he landed during a draft day trade with the Giants. McGrew also saw her husband’s last game.

Manning defeated the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in the last home game of his career. He led the Giants to a 36:20 win after two touchdowns and received a standing ovation from those present. McGrew was shown in the luxury box, Charlie in hand and clapping as Manning took his last snapshots in the middle.

What a pleasure to welcome @OleMissRebels Chancellor Glenn Boyce on campus today! Thank you for sharing with our students. pic.twitter.com/3BqgKXBXYm

– Brentwood Academy (@baeagles) January 23, 2020

Before attending the University of Mississippi, McGrew attended a prestigious school in Tennessee. This private school is known for its football program and was home to several future NFL stars, including Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, Derek Barnett from the Philadelphia Eagles and Dawson Knox from the Buffalo Bills.

While football is his calling card, the Brentwood Academy is a self-described “Christian college prep school”. The aim of the school is to prepare the students for future occupations while “promoting a strong academic work ethic”.

Presentation of the cocktails at Pamella Roland # SS20 #NYFW pic.twitter.com/Ww8nBAnUwk

– Pamella Roland (@ Pamellaroland) September 11, 2019

Manning made his way to New York by doing business between the Giants and the then San Diego Chargers, but McGrew took a different route. After graduating from Ole Miss in 2005, she also went to the Big Apple and entered the fashion world.

McGrew took an account executive job for fashion designer Pamella Roland at Athlon Sports. After moving to New York, she worked there for some time, but the length of her tenure is unclear.

(Photo credit: Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

