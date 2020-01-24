Eli Manning poses with Dad Archie with his family during the New York Giants Retirement press conference

advertisement

Eli Manning is no longer an active player in the NFL. On Friday, the former New York Giants quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL and held a press conference to thank everyone who helped him make a successful career. At the end of his speech, his father, Archie Manning, joined Manning with his wife and four children.

(Photo: Elsa / Getty Images, Getty)

For those wondering if Eli Manning got his QB talent from his father, the answer is yes. Archie played in the league from 1971-84 and was a member of the New Orleans Saints, the Houston Oilers and the Minnesota Vikings. He made a name for himself when he was with the Saints because he was inducted twice into the Pro Bowl (1978, 1979) and inducted into the Saints’ Honor Ring.

advertisement

“I did better than I thought; he did, and so did we,” Archie said, referring to himself and his wife Olivia via Newsday. “It was a great day.”

Archie also said he understood how hard it was for Eli to retire because he was leaving the game healthy. That was not the same for his other son, Peyton, who retired after the 2015 season and dealt with his share of injuries.

“One of the difficult things for Eli is that he is not hurt, he is healthy,” added Archie. “It makes it more and more difficult for a player. But I think his feelings for the resignation of a giant have thought about how good he felt. He has the feeling that he can play.”

Eli may have a few more years, but at the same time he has nothing to prove. He led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories and he’s one of five players in NFL history to have won several Super Bowl MVPs.

“I hope that I represented the organization the way you wanted from day one to the last,” said Eli during his press conference. “People have called me simple for most of my life. Believe me, nothing is easy today. Wellington Mara always said, ‘Once a giant, always a giant.’ For me it’s just a giant. “

It is unclear what Eli will do next, but who doesn’t want Eli and Peyton to have their own TV show?

advertisement