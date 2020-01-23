advertisement

NEW YORK – The New York Giants have announced that quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement later this week after a 16-year career.

Manning is considered one of the most popular and award-winning players in Giants history and has led the team to two Super Bowl championships.

“Eli Manning has defined for 16 seasons what it means to be a New York giant, both on and off the field,” said John Mara, president and CEO of the Giants. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He portrayed our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and responsibility. For Eli, being the Giants quarterback meant something, and that meant it also.” We are very grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his inclusion in the giant’s ring of honor in the near future. “

The future of the recently 39-year-old has been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4:12 season and there was little chance that he would return after losing his long-time start job to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season, and about three weeks after the season ended, he decided that his career was over.

The Giants said Manning was one of the most accomplished players in the 95 seasons of Giants football. He is the only player in franchise history who has proven himself for 16 seasons. His 236 regular season games (234 starts) and a total of 248 games are both Giants’ records.

“This is the retirement of a great football giant,” said Tom Coughlin, head coach of the Giants from 2004 to 2015. “I and my coaching staff and our teams from 2004 to 2015 have, at least for me, the highest respect for Eli and congratulate him and him Family and his mother and father on all the wonderful, wonderful experiences. He had the luck and pride that he has shown to the entire Giants family, the fanfare, the fans, the family and everyone who is so proud of his performances and stand up for what he meant and represent the giants as best as possible. “

Manning is one of only five players in NFL history to have won several Super Bowl MVP awards, along with Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Starr. Manning is one of 21 quarterbacks who win a Super Bowl without losing one, and one of 12 to win at least two Super Bowls.

In the 2004 draft, the Giants selected fourth and selected quarterback Philip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers, the third election in 2004 (No. 65 overall), and the first and fifth rounds of the 2005 draft to the Chargers for Manning.

It was the groundbreaking business for the Giants.

The official Twitter account for the NFL said Manning’s resignation was the end of an era.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

