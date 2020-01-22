Eli Manning announced the resignation on Friday: New York Giants

advertisement

NEW YORK – The New York Giants have announced that quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement later this week after a 16-year career.

Manning is considered one of the most popular and most awarded players in the history of the Giants.

“Eli Manning has defined for 16 seasons what it means to be a New York giant, both on and off the field,” said John Mara, president and CEO of the Giants. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history. He portrayed our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and responsibility. For Eli, being the Giants quarterback meant something, and that meant it also.” We are very grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his inclusion in the giant’s ring of honor in the near future. “

advertisement

Manning is one of the most successful players in Giants Football’s 95 seasons. He is the only player in franchise history who has proven himself for 16 seasons. His 236 regular season games (234 starts) and a total of 248 games are both Giants’ records.

This is the latest news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement