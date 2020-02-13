In October 2017, we officially passed the previous record for the longest period Friday the 13th Films that have been filmed for a long time between Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X in the past 8 years, 8 months and 2 weeks. And today, Thursday, February 13th, 2020, exactly eleven years have passed since Jason was last seen on the big screen.

Yes, today is the 11th anniversary of the Friday 13th remake that Jason did for the first time since Freddy vs. Jason returned to theaters on February 13, 2009.

As much as I personally think that the remake of Friday the 13th is a damn good Friday the 13th film, it is difficult for me to celebrate this anniversary. Most of the time I’m just very sad.

Speaking of the anniversary: ​​the franchise on Friday, the 13th, will celebrate its 40th anniversary next May. It’s crazy to think that it was once a franchise that released a new movie every year. Between 1980 and 1989, an unbelievable EIGHT Friday, the 13th films were quickly written, shot and released, making Jason a new horror icon.

And yet we’re here, eleven years after Jason’s recent rampage, and the franchise shows no sign of life. As most fans know, the franchise is currently dead in the water thanks to a chaotic lawsuit between Sean Cunningham and Victor Miller, the author of the original film, who tore the rights in half and wrote the fate that Crazy Ralph once warned us about Has.

Needless to say, new films can and will not be made until everything is found out. And the legal issues have affected everything from video games to toys.

It is interesting that today is the eleventh anniversary of the remake on Friday, the 13th, because today is another big day for the franchise in a completely different way. In short, the second-district court of appeals was commissioned to rule on whether Victor Miller would retain ownership of the original film’s script (as early as 2018, a trial judge had ruled that after all the years, under the Copyright Act, U.S. rights go to Miller, termination rights) or if these rights go back to Sean Cunningham / Horror Inc. and oral arguments in the case actually took place earlier today. At the time of writing this article, we are waiting for audio from today’s arguments to be published. Entertainment lawyer Larry Zerner promises a breakdown on Twitter.

Regardless of what the second circle decides, it seems pretty clear that there is still a very long way to go. Jason will be back, we can be pretty sure of that, but at the moment he’s still chained to the bottom of Crystal Lake. How many years will pass before it comes to the surface again? Is thirteen Jason’s lucky number here? Would be pretty fitting, wouldn’t it?

No matter when it arrives, the next film will be the thirteenth of the franchise.