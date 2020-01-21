Elephant strolls in hotel in viral video - News

advertisement

Customer follows the elephant to record the incident.



Although elephants are not a rare sight in Sri Lanka, it is certainly a spot that you casually stroll through a hotel lobby. In such an incident, netizens are amazed at the calm attitude of an elephant as it is filmed carefully as it moves through a hotel in Sri Lanka.

The video posted by Twitter user Upuli shows the elephant gracefully moving through the lobby of the Jetwing Yala hotel while occasionally stopping to examine certain items with his trunk. A lamp falls to the floor during the reconnaissance and the elephant tries to put it back in place with its trunk, but runs away when it is not possible.

The Twitter user subtitled the video: “Woke up from a message from my mother about how a wild elephant entered a Sri Lankan hotel and gently walked around pricking things with his trunk”. The video has watched more than 6.3 million views since Tuesday morning and attracted interesting comments from Twitter users

A Twitter user commented: “I like how he wanders to the window and stands there, as if he’s surprised by the view.”

