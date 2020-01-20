Elementary students clean up for a crime-free zone in Newport News

advertisement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Tidying up a community to make a difference is what a group of elementary students do not only to get more involved in their neighborhood, but also to try to prevent crime in their environment.

On Friday morning, about 25 university students from the ‘Save the Earth from A to Z’ group worked with a team of primary school students from Discovery STEM Academy to clean up the Stuart Gardens area in Newport News.

Clean-up organizers say it is all in an effort to create a crime-free community.

“Many of the students live in this local area and they really wanted to participate in the community and clean up and make it more presentable. It also gives them the opportunity to be involved with their specific community where they are now and to make a difference, “says Roslyn Rewis, ASEZ volunteer.

Volunteers say that the overall goal of youth participating in volunteer services such as tidying up is to create a more positive future.

