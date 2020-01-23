Elementary school closed after fire breaks out in the roof

advertisement

A primary school was closed in Oldham on Wednesday after a roof fire broke out.

At the Christ Church Primary School in Chadderton, three fire engines were smuggled into the scene.

The fire broke out at 10 a.m. today (Wednesday).

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said a roof light caught fire.

It then spread to the roof of the one-story building.

He said: “Three crews from Blackley, Oldham and Chadderton were called to fire on the Crawley Way in Chadderton.

“The fire was a roof light and then the roof of a one-story building. The crews were quickly on site and put out the fire.

“You were there for an hour and a half.”

The spokesman confirmed that the school was evacuated and closed.

He had no details about when the school should reopen.

