Elefant takes a casual walk through the corridors of the Sri Lanka hotel video

The following are not expected in your hotel unless you are in Sri Lanka.

A guest recorded this video of a wild elephant casually walking through the hotel lobby and walking down a hall.

It stops from time to time and hits objects with the trunk.

This particular hotel is located near a nature reserve in Sri Lanka, and while elephants are often seen on streets, it is rare for them to wander through hotel corridors.

When I woke up, my mother wrote me how a wild elephant went to a hotel in Sri Lanka and ran gently while poking around with his suitcase. pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30

– Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020

The person who posted the video from her mother said the elephant named Natta Kota has been a regular, friendly visitor to the Jetwing Yala Hotel for several years.

“Elephant is Natta Kota & has been a regular guest since 2013,” wrote Twitter user upidaisy. “He comes and goes in peace, takes a nap and ‘steals’ food from the kitchen. He is free and meek and is very loved by the staff.

