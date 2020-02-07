Advertisement

WARNING: CONTAINS A GRAPHIC IMAGE

Since its launch in October 2018, injuries to electric scooters have cost New Zealand taxpayers more than $ 7 million.

ACC recorded 4,382 damage cases for e-scooters in October 2018 and January 2020.

Christchurch man Stuwie Irving suffered a broken hand, a broken nose, eleven stitches and “left my pride with a face on the concrete” after a drive home on one night in December had gone wrong.

Lime was launched in New Zealand in October 2018 and started with the two largest cities, Auckland and Christchurch.

He woke up in the hospital the next day without remembering what had happened and was unemployed for a month.

“I will still use the scooters in the future, but I will probably switch to those with helmets. If I drink, I will stay with Uber (carpool).”

Matt Marshall broke both elbows in April 2019 when he broke off an electric scooter on his way back from a physiotherapy appointment for his leg and stayed away from work for almost a month.

“I was in a knee brace at the time and hated not being able to drive, so I turned to an e-scooter to get around. I’ve been with the brace a couple of times and I was fine, so don’t do it don’t worry. ”

After his accident in April last year, 21-year-old Matt Marshall couldn’t bring himself to use an e-scooter again.

In no time, Marshall slipped on a small grassy area and was thrown over the handlebars.

“I now stay completely away from e-scooters. They make me shudder. I understand why people use them, but I just can’t bring myself to use them again after what happened.”

Stuff journalist Martin van Beynen wrote a column in January 2019 after experiencing a humiliating fall from a lime roller in the middle of Christchurch’s business district.

He was not deterred by the scooters and said they were “still in his heart” even though he had a second accident a few months later.

Christchurch’s husband Stuwie Irving got bloody and injured in one night after an e-scooter accident.

SECURITY A PRIORITY

Lime was the first e-scooter operator to launch in New Zealand, starting with Auckland and Christchurch in September 2018.

New Zealand manager for public affairs, Lauren Mentjox, says e-scooters are being used more and more in both rural and urban areas to replace car trips, reduce traffic congestion, and improve sustainability.

“All means of transportation involve risks. As operators, we invest heavily in driver safety initiatives and training to promote the safe and responsible use of scooters.”

They are heavier than the old scooters and have more brakes – but are they better?

The e-scooter company Beam started in Christchurch in June 2019. Christopher Hilton, vice president of corporate affairs, said the company was pleased that no major injuries had occurred to its scooters.

It was just an operator in New Zealand with driver accident insurance and voluntary slow zones around schools and high pedestrian zones, he said.

Flamingo e-scooters started in New Zealand in July 2019, starting with Auckland.

Jackson Love, co-founder of Flamingo, said, like any new experience, that she recommends being careful when driving an e-scooter for the first time.

Flamingo had in-app training and helmets, plus a speed limit and no driving and parking areas to make driving as safe as possible, he said.

Crunching the Numbers

The ACC data since the start of e-scooters in October 2018 show:

– Cycling injuries cost taxpayers just under $ 74.7 million – more than ten times that of e-scooters. Injuries to skateboards and push scooters also cost more, just over $ 16.1 million and $ 11.3 million, respectively. (This device is also used for sports)

– Male injuries to e-scooters cost more than female ones; just under $ 4.3 million compared to just over $ 3.5 million.

– Knee injuries to the electric scooter are the most common.

– Auckland scooter injuries totaled $ 3 million. ACC paid $ 179,477 for e-scooter incidents in December, even though two major operators had withdrawn from the city.

– In Christchurch, the cost was just over $ 1.7 million over the same period.

– In Wellington, the cost was significantly less than $ 800,000.

– In Dunedin, the costs were lower again at just under $ 700,000.

– The rest of the country contributed to the $ 1.7 million cost.

– Drivers in their twenties contribute 1,391 active damage claims to most injuries to e-scooters. The cost is just under $ 2.5 million. The 40- to 49-year-olds came to just under USD 2 million, although they had significantly less active claims (453).

ACC views Auckland and Wellington at a regional level, while Christchurch and Dunedin are considered cities.

SAFE DRIVING TIPS

– Share the space: respect the people around you by allowing space when overtaking and following the road rules on the road.

– Wear a helmet: it should fit well and be two fingers away from your eyebrows. If you fall down and get a severe blow to your body or head, see a doctor.

– Start slowly: If you have never ridden a scooter, get a picture of it first and find your balance before you start running.

– Have fun: Above all, enjoy being on the go and trying something new.

Source: ACC

Singaporean company Beam has had scooters in Christchurch since June.

