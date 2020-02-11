Over 670 candidates fight for 70 places.



The counting of votes for 70 seats in the Delhi assembly started under strict security precautions. The count, which started at 8 a.m. (Indian time), takes place in 21 centers of the city.

In early trends, the Aam Aadmi Party leads with 41 seats, while the BJP leads with 13 seats

Voter turnout of 62.59 percent of the over 1.4 million eligible voters was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections took place in a single phase in the state capital.

Of the total number of voters – 1.47.86.382 – there are 81.05.236 male voters and 66.80.277 female voters. There are also 869 third-party voters.

13,571 polling stations were set up at 2,688 locations. Of these, 3,141 were important polling stations and 144 were polling stations that were at risk.

To ensure a peaceful and fair election in all 70 constituencies, 190 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed. In addition, 19,000 home guards and 42,000 Delhi Police employees were deployed.

According to Ranbir Singh, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there is a separate hall for each constituency in all 21 counting centers.

A tight safety net has been set up to ensure that the vote count is peaceful. Over 670 candidates fight for 70 places.

Most of the exit surveys predicted that the AAP would win two-thirds of the seats, while some even predicted a three-quarter majority in the 70-person assembly.

During the high octane campaign, the heavyweights of various parties had tried hard to influence voters in favor of their respective parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers and prime ministers were looking for votes for the BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for over 20 years.

The ruling party – AAP – was primarily dependent on Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress party had forced its various leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to campaign.

The issues that dominated the campaign were Development, Shaheen Bagh, Nationalism, Citizenship Change Law (CAA), NPR, NRC, Regularization of Unauthorized Colonies.

In the last meeting survey, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3rd Congress did not open its account. Chief Minister Kejriwal led AAP hopes to retain power for the second consecutive year. The BJP also hopes to win a majority by benefiting from Prime Minister Modi’s popularity.

The congress, which has been in power in Delhi under the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheila Dixit for 15 years until the party lost to the AAP in 2015, hopes to be revived.

This time the AAP denied all 70 seats, while the BJP placed its candidates in 67 seats and left three seats for its allies – two for JDU and one for LJP. On the other hand, the congress competed against each other with 66 seats and left four seats to its ally RJD.