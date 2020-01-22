Election officials focus on threats for March Primary | KWKT

advertisement

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The FBI has announced a new policy that gives election officials faster reports of cyber threats.

This announcement comes after being confronted with intruders during the 2016 presidential election.

But with a whole series of elections, both local and presidential in 2020, are your votes safer this time?

“Everything on the computer or online can be manipulated – but a whole in the United States, I don’t think anything will happen,” says voter Cara Albright.

Election manager Kathy Van Wolfe says the county did that

required cyber security courses for all civil servants. Van Wolfe says

they have also hired a security team within the IT department to take care of the county

systems are safe and secure.

There are new voting machines going on in Falls County

after some of her voting scanners had melted while being placed on a moving truck

the summer.

“The moving trucks, again, I am not scientific, but it can probably be around 150-160 degrees – hence the melting of the rolling pieces,” says County County Judge Jay Elliot of Falls.

Elliot says the province will receive 16 scanners and 20 electronic voting booths – a $ 250,000 purchase that also includes the cost of training employees.

Experts say that equipment is tested multiple times before the voting day.

