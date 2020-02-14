MADURAI

The Madurai district has a total of 26,43,305 voters in Madurai, said collector T. G. Vinay when he published the electoral roll here on Friday.

The district has 10 gathering segments – Melur, Madurai East, Sholavandan, Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central, Madurai West, Thiruparankundram, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti.

Female voters were more numerous than men in all congregation segments with the exception of Usilampatti. While there were 13.40.435 women, 13.02.700 men and 170 transgender people who are voters. While Madurai East had the maximum number of voters (3,15,720), Sholavandhan had the lowest (2,15,599).

In the draft voter register published in early December 2019, there were a total of 25,88,981 voters.

The collector announced that citizens could submit forms, particularly Form 6 for additions, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections. Voters can also request to change their location using Form 8A. These services can be carried out both online and offline.

