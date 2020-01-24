Elderly man fighting for his life after being hit by a car on Lord Sheldon Way in Ashton-under-Lyne

advertisement

An elderly man fights for hospitality after being hit by a car in Ashton-under-Lyne.

The emergency service was called this morning (January 24) shortly after 7.45 a.m. to Pamir Drive near the Village Hotel.

The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A Greater Manchester police spokesman said his injuries were life threatening.

No arrests were made at this time.

Lord Sheldon Way Westbound was suspended during an investigation between Ashton Moss Leisure Park and Manchester Road.

Police on Lord Sheldon Way after a collision

(Image: @BelalMohammee)

Traffic to Manchester is affected, buses are being diverted.

A GMP spokesman said: “The emergency services called the police shortly after 7.45am to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“A man was hospitalized with allegedly life-threatening injuries.

“The car stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made yet. “

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.45am. We visited Pamir Drive with an ambulance, a fast-response vehicle and a senior clinician.

Emergency services on the Lord Sheldon Way

(Image: Kev Brown)

“It’s a pedestrian traffic collision.

“We have a man in his seventies who has been hospitalized with serious injuries, including a head injury.”

