Once again, the rumors about the rebirth of El Mocambo have been greatly exaggerated.

Last week, Canadian country musician Corb Lund announced an appointment on May 22nd at the historic venue, and some newspapers and blogs declared him the first official show at El Mocambo, which was soon to reopen.

This show is now performed in the Great Hall instead. The El Mocambo was in talks with the Canadian Music Week (CMW), General Manager Andy Curran confirmed. Lund was one of the names pending during discussions for the festival from May 19-23.

It is not surprising that people would spread early news about the venue – this has happened pretty much since banker and TV personality Michael Wekerle bought the venue at Spadina and College in 2014. El Mo’s have since been renovated, and Wekerle took us with a sign that lights up again and calls publicly for the Rolling Stones. Meanwhile, other historic rock clubs along the college – the Silver Dollar and the Matador – have closed.

But don’t give up on El Mo yet: the venue is almost ready.

“We expect to open soon, but I’ve said it eight times in a row and made a mistake. I think it’s best not to say anything specific,” says Wekerle. “But very soon.”

How soon?

“When the snow melts and the sun starts to shower.”

In particular, the El Mo team hopes the doors will open by the end of March, but they won’t definitely say so.

It is encouraging that the NOW interview with Wekerle took place in the lobby of the venue. He didn’t get us anywhere, but at least we took a few steps through the doors. That’s more than we could say after attending the sign re-lighting ceremony in 2018, which took place in a heated tent behind the building.

This time, the occasion was a traditional Chinese New Year lion dance on February 6, in which Wekerle, along with members of the Chinatown BIA, City Councilors Mark Grimes and Mayor Michael Thompson attended. It was a photo op, but also a very real celebration for members of the Chinatown community where the venue is located. According to Wekerle, one of the reasons for the long wait for the opening is that the venue was able to get to know the neighborhood.

The lion dance symbolizes strength and courage and is said to bring happiness, prosperity, endurance and strength. “Hopefully it blesses us so that there are no more problems or anything that could have a negative impact on the property,” says Wekerle.

Which problems? Wekerle says he went through everything – from plumbing and permits to electricity, capacity, health and safety. But after six years and over $ 20 million, he is confident that he has met all of his criteria. “I can’t see a safer place,” says Wekerle. “One hundred percent concrete and steel.”

Now everything is in place and the employees are in the test phase. They put the finishing touches on the two rooms and put on shows with friends and family to make sure everything works properly without the need for a major artist to be the guinea pig. Recently Wekerle held a 50th birthday party for a friend in El Mo with a radio cover band on stage.

Wekerle says the history of the venue will be embedded in the decor and details, which is clear in the lobby. The ticket window is adorned with inflated tickets from acts that played there, from Blondie to Tragically Hip to U2. The old El Mo sign is integrated into the lobby wall. The stage with a capacity of 400 to 450 on the ground floor is called Starlight Room – the name it had in the 1970s. The upstairs stage has a capacity of 600 to 700 people and the entire venue is designed for high quality live streaming (in collaboration with a company called CYA) that allows viewers to watch shows from anywhere within the venue or from anywhere in the world can see. The hope is that great artists will play on their intimate stages while reaching a wider audience.

Wekerle promises “a world-class stage, a world-class recording facility, a world-class second stage with balcony and a sound system that is second to none in North America.” This technology is one of the last things to be tested and they don’t want to open the doors until they are sure that it works at its highest capacity, he says.

El Mo also opens a record store / retail location on the adjacent property at 460 Spadina, which becomes a “lifestyle destination” with vinyl, turntables and headphones as well as guitars, special pop-up artist merch and space for local photographers and more , Wekerle says he had talks to work with Sunrise Records.

Curran confirms that El Mo will definitely host CMW shows, although he hopes to open beforehand. The booking strategy has not changed since our last conversation: El Mo will be an open and available space for external bookers, with a genre-independent mix of emerging bands, legacy acts and superstars. You’ve done walkthroughs with local record labels and promoters, and Curran says there’s a lot of interest in booking concerts.

When I ask Curran who they spoke to, he says, “There’s a part of me that wants to tell you so badly.” He doesn’t drop names, but says he’s “dangerously close to the announcement.”

The artists he spoke to are all over the map: EDM, K-Pop, alternative rock, reggae, hip-hop, country (“there is not a large selection of venues in the city that can present country”) , even comedy, magic and theater.

“We are just as keen to open the doors as everyone else,” says Curran. “We want to bring some music in here that really means something.”

Wekerle agrees.

“We can’t wait to bring El Mocambo back to town.”

