Marcus King | El Dorado | (Fantasy)

4 out of 5 stars

‘El Dorado’ is announced as the solo debut for Marcus King – the 23-year-old guitarist / singer / songwriter – and although technically true, he has released three earlier, well-received albums under the moderately improved Marcus King Band banner . That outfit is already together before the first disc of 2014, which means that King has been working on it professionally for more than six years. That is already quite a few miles under the belt of the young front man (including a striking stint that opens a Tedeschi Trucks Band tour). Although this album feels like a new beginning for King in many ways.

Producer Dan Auerbach throws the band away from King and replaces it with studio professionals such as two veterans of the American Sound Studio band who played behind Elvis, Dusty Springfield and many others. Opening song ‘Young Man’s Dream’ sets the stage for the less boogie, guitar-oriented approach with an emphasis on King’s scratchy, emotionally sounding vocals as he sings about his life and a lost love (‘left my house when I was 17 / Feet were dirty but my soul was beautiful ”) about a sweet, sensitive acoustic guitar.

There are detours of that new sympathetic style, most evident in the thumping, guitar-raging raw “The Well”, the tough ZZ Top-style swamp of “Say You Will” and the J.J. Cale meets Chris Stapleton soul stump of “Too Much Whiskey.” But those tunes, no matter how strong they are, seem to be included to balance the tender side of the program that dominates the procedure. The honeyed, rural “Love Song”, the R & B / Otis Redding atmosphere of “Wildflowers & Wine”, the southern slow dance ballad “One Day She’s Here”, the electric piano-driven, gripping ballad “Beautiful Stranger” and the falsetto vocal of the retro-style “Break” (with strings!) are striking at King’s (and Auerbach’s) consistently strong first pair.

Time, and his existing fan base, will show whether this is a successful remake / remodel for King who, with a few moments, keeps his impressive guitar power low. The focus on his sympathetic, some say flinty, vocals and a more introspective attitude yields a number of beautiful, moving moments, even when the production threatens to steal the spotlight, just like the moving closing “No Pain”. That song with its tender, widescreen sweep, soulful southern drawl lyrics and reserved, jazz-bent guitar solo brings an exclamation mark to King’s shift to less raw territory, similar to Springsteen’s recent effort.

‘El Dorado’ is an inspiring and impressive work that shows another side of King’s talents, albeit that he has shown a glimpse in the past. It is certainly his most expressive and arguably best recorded moment.

